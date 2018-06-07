Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 4 was the first mountain stage of the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné and it shifted the sands under the overall classification, with overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski being slightly distanced on the fast climb to the finish. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) latched onto a late attack from Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and handily out-sprinted him, Sky's Geraint Thomas and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) to win the stage.

Although Thomas gained a four-second time bonus, the yellow jersey actually shifted onto the shoulders of his teammate and best young rider Gianni Moscon, who came into the stage just three seconds behind Kwiatkowski. Moscon finished in the chasing group eight seconds behind Alaphilippe.

Kwiatkowski lost 17 seconds but is still second overall, six seconds behind Moscon, with Thomas completing the Sky trifecta atop the GC on the same time as the Pole.

Alaphilippe is the next-best at 48 seconds, one second ahead of BMC's Damiano Caruso, the only other rider within a minute of the maillot jaune.