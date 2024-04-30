Llori Sharpe hones 'full gas' criterium skills with L39ION of LA in 2024

By Jackie Tyson
published

Teamwork on display at USA Crits, while making chocolate in Jamaica the other part of a joyful life for 23-year-old

Llori Sharpe rides at team camp for L39ION of Los Angeles and Williams Racing in 2024
Llori Sharpe rides at team camp for L39ION of Los Angeles and Williams Racing in 2024 (Image credit: Kit Karzen/ L39ION of Los Angeles)

Llori Sharpe became the first Jamaican cyclist, male or female, to ride for a UCI road team when she signed with Canyon-SRAM Generation in 2022. To say that historical marker was a dream come true would be a little off the mark, as Sharpe told Cyclingnews that she applied for selection to the new team on a whim and was purely surprised when she was accepted to be part of the European-based road cycling team. 

She went from an intimidated freshman in the peloton to a confident competitor in season two, eager to capitalise with an “understanding of race dynamics and tactics”. This year, Williams Racing gave her the opportunity to race with L39ION of Los Angeles and focus on a North American schedule closer to her home in Jamaica. Plus, she seemed eager to leave a lot of four-hour road races and “terrible climbs” behind and focus on the one-hour criterium-heavy schedule in the US.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).