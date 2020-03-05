Coronavirus: ASO and teams make Paris-Nice adjustments after Italian race cancellations

The peloton tackle a descent on the final stage of the 2019 edition of Paris-Nice

Several teams, as well as race organisers ASO, have acted quickly to adjust their plans for Paris-Nice following the cancellation of several Italian races due to the Covid-19 coronavirus on Thursday.

RCS Sport decided to cancel both of Saturday's Strade Bianche races after the Italian government suspended sporting events, while GP Larciano organisers cancelled Sunday's race.

ASO have responded to the news by adjusting roster sizes from the race to allow teams to field an extra rider. Deceuninck-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfred Peeters confirmed the change to Sporza.

Belgian ProTeam Circus-Wanty Gobert have also been invited to the race, according to a report by Walloon broadcaster RTBF. The invite comes after Astana, Mitchelton-Scott, Team Ineos, and UAE Team Emirates withdrew from the race.

The latest team to join the list of those withdrawing is CCC Team, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Team doctors cited fear of a potential quarantine which would derail their upcoming spring Classics campaign.

AG2R La Mondiale have switched up Romain Bardet's spring calendar. The French squad pulled out of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, races which look set to be cancelled in any case and will now send Bardet to Paris-Nice instead.

"Romain needs to race to prepare for his later goals," AG2R boss Vincent Lavenu told l'Equipe.

"Everything suggests that the races will be cancelled, but they haven't yet been confirmed," he said of the Italian races.

Deceuninck-QuickStep also responded to the unfolding situation in Italy, making three adjustments to their roster for Paris-Nice, which gets underway on Sunday.

"Our selection for Paris-Nice is being changed," Peeters told Sporza. "The riders for the Classics have been given priority.

"Zdenek Štybar, Kasper Asgreen and Bob Jungels will join the team; Dries Devenyns, Rémi Cavagna and Tim Declerq fall out of the team. We can prepare them in other competitions, such as the GP Monseré on Sunday."

Peeters went on to say that some riders wanted to head to Spain for a training camp but noted that the team will attempt to make up for the lost race days.

"Some riders now want to go on a training camp to Spain, but we have also put the GP Denain on the programme. We'll adjust our selections. Riders such as Florian Sénéchal and Tim Declerq will certainly be riding the GP Monseré.

Wielerflits reported that Bora-Hansgrohe have joined the start list at the 1.1-ranked one-day race, set to be held on Sunday, with organisers stating that there are places available for further teams.

In coronavirus-unrelated news, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) has been forced to pull out of Paris-Nice. After being hit by a car while training in early February, the Spaniard suffered a cracked rib, which has yet to fully heal.

"The persistence of stress pain caused by last month's road accident requires Mikel to have a less physically demanding schedule over the next two weeks," said team doctor Carlo Guardascione.