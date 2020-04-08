Corima announces crazy 12-spoke carbon MCC DX wheels

Corima has announced two new pairs of carbon road bike wheels. The all-new Corima MCC DX wheels now finally allow the brand's radical carbon-fibre technology to work with disc brakes.

The French wheel brand is distinguished by its extreme pricing and carbon spokes. For those riders who believe in the handbuilt French carbon philosophy of Corima, but have resisted purchasing a wheelset from the company due to lack of tubeless tyre and disc brake compatibility, there is now a solution.

With Corima’s new MCC DX wheelset you can have all the carbon-fibre innovation and roll tubeless tyres. Accommodating the road and gravel bike trend towards disc brakes provided challenging for Corima’s engineers, as the brand’s rear-wheel design was never built to deal with braking force loads near the hub.

The rims are available in two depths (32mm and 47mm) and both specifications are filled with a vibration-damping foam, to improve ride quality. Weight claims for these wheelsets are 1295g and 1340g respectively.

Fabricated by its own techniques, Corima’s MCC DX rims have a 19mm internal width and feature some very clever technology to achieve an independent tubeless road tyre standard for the brand.

Being able to control the carbon-fibre construction process inhouse allowed Corima’s engineers to add a small recess in the lower portion of each rim, which acts as an air and sealant port. Corima has also tested and verified a list of tubeless tyres which work with its MCC DX wheels.

If you are partial to Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 TL 700 x 25, the Hutchinson Fusion 5 Storm 700 x 25 (30), Mavic’s Yksion Pro UST 700 x 25, the Schwalbe Pro One 700 x 25 and 28 or Vittoria’s Corsa Speed 700 x 23… They all work a treat on these exotic new tubeless rims.

Beyond the clever tubeless technology, the spokes are the most impressive aspect of Corima’s new MCC DX wheels. Each rim and hub are married by only six pairs of spokes, which give the Corima wheels an amazingly clean cross-section appearance and low aerodynamic drag coefficient.

Corima’s MCC DX wheelset should become available by May. The 32mm tubeless MCC DX wheelset prices at £3,204 and Corima’s deeper 47mm option is £3,292.