Contador confirmed to headline Tour de San Luis

Organisers of Argentina's Tour de San Luis have confirmed that Saxo Bank's Alberto Contador will begin his 2012 season at their race, which runs January 23-29.

Contador is due to arrive at the San Luis airport on January 20 at 2:15pm local time, and will hold a press conference upon his arrival.

The Spaniard is still awaiting a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on his 2010 Tour de France clenbuterol positive. The CAS was due to have delivered a verdict on whether the Spanish Cycling Federation was correct to not suspend him this week, but delayed its release of the written decision until the end of this month. That means the announcement could disrupt Contador's race in Argentina.

A preliminary start list shows Contador being joined by Saxo Bank's Argentinean brothers Juan Jose and Sebastian Haedo, Jesus Hernandez, Christopher Juul Jensen and Troels Ronning Vinther of Denmark and Italian Matteo Tosatto.

Other notable inclusions for the race are Filippo Pozzato, a strong Omega Pharma-QuickStep lineup with Tom Boonen, Levi Leipheimer, Sylvain Chavanel, Francesco Chicchi, Bert Grabsch and Frantisek Rabon, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Michael Rasmussen and Stephan Schumacher (Christina Watches) and Jimmy Casper (AG2R-La Mondiale).