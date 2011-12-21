Contador CAS decision due in mid-January

Alberto Contador arrives for his CAS arbitration hearing on day 1 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alberto Contador will learn his fate in the middle of January. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is writing up its decision on his doping case, which will be announced next month.

The decision is expected to be announced “between January 15 and 20”, the court's Secretary General Matthieu Reeb told the French website rmcsport.fr.

Contador faces a two-year ban and the loss of the 2010 Tour de France title. He tested positive for Clenbuterol during that Tour. The Spanish Cycling Federation cleared him of the doping charges in February. Both the UCI and the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that decision to CAS.

After a number of delays, the CAS hearing was finally held in November. The rider not only attended the multi-day hearings, but also gave the closing address.