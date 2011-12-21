Trending

Contador CAS decision due in mid-January

Court spokesman says decision now being written

Alberto Contador arrives for his CAS arbitration hearing on day 1

Alberto Contador arrives for his CAS arbitration hearing on day 1
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alberto Contador will learn his fate in the middle of January.  The Court of Arbitration for Sport is writing up its decision on his doping case, which will be announced next month.

Related Articles

Cyclingnews' complete coverage of Alberto Contador's Clenbuterol case

Contador to appear before CAS hearing on Wednesday afternoon

Contador gives personal plea at CAS hearing

Contador confirms participation in Mallorca Challenge

Team Saxo Bank strength will help Contador, says Navarro

The decision is expected to be announced “between January 15 and 20”, the court's Secretary General Matthieu Reeb told the French website rmcsport.fr

Contador faces a two-year ban and the loss of the 2010 Tour de France title.  He tested positive for Clenbuterol during that Tour.  The Spanish Cycling Federation cleared him of  the doping charges in February.  Both the UCI and the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that decision to CAS.

After a number of delays, the CAS hearing was finally held in November. The rider not only attended the multi-day hearings, but also gave the closing address.