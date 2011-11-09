Contador heads stellar line up for 2012 Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador and the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador dominating the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish superstar Alberto Contador will reportedly be the biggest draw at the 2012 Tour de San Luis in Argentina, according to BiciCiclismo. Contador, one of only five men in history to win the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana, is to be joined on the start line by 2010 Vuelta winner Vincenzo Nibali.

In what represents a major coup for the event organisers, five UCI ProTour teams are set to be represented in the race, which takes place in the central region of San Luis from January 23-29. In addition to Liquigas-Canondale (Nibali) and Saxo Bank Sungard (Contador), Movistar Team, AG2R La Mondiale and Quick Step are also set to send their riders there.

Contador is currently awaiting a CAS hearing into his positive test for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, where he secured his third victory in the race. The hearing is scheduled for November 21-24 and if he is cleared then this season's Giro d'Italia winner will be free to start his season in Argentina for the first time. Italy's Nibali is no stranger to the Tour de San Luis, having won the race in 2010.