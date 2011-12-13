Contador confirms participation in Mallorca Challenge

Image 1 of 2 The Challenge Mallorca headed into the hills for the Trofeo Deia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Contador gets out of the saddle as the group hits one of the climbs. (Image credit: Robertson/VeloDramatic)

The organisers of the Iberostar Challenge Ciclista Mallorca have announced that Saxo Bank's Alberto Contador has confirmed his participation in the 21st edition of the event in February next year. The winner of six Grand Tours is currently planning to take part in the five-day event on the Mediterranean island from Feburary 5-9, which will also see BMC's Cadel Evans as well as RadioShack's Andy and Fränk Schleck line up.

Contador and his Saxo Bank team are putting together the Spaniard's race programme without knowing whether he will be able to continue racing in 2012. Contador's fate should be announced in January, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will issue its verdict on the rider's doping case. The 29-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing by his national federation, but the UCI and WADA appealed the decision.

The Mallorca Challenge will thus see a total of 20 teams at the start, including ten World Tour teams: Saxo Bank, BMC, Radioshack, Katusha, Rabobank, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Lotto-Belisol, Movistar, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Team Sky.