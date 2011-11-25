Contador gives personal plea at CAS hearing

Alberto Contador arrives at his CAS hearing with brother Fran and attorneys Adam Lewis and Mike Morgan (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alberto Contador addressed the CAS hearing panel yesterday afternoon as WADA and the UCI's appeal against the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation's decision to clear him over a positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France reached its conclusion.

Contador's 15-minute statement, in which he maintained the positive test came about as a result of eating contanimated meat, signalled the end of the four-day hearing in Lausanne. If the appeal is upheld then Contador faces being stripped of his victories at the Tour and the 2011 Giro d'Italia and will also receive a two-year ban. A decision is expected sometime in January.

Contador did not comment as he left the hearing, but CAS general secretary Mattieu Reeb told the press: "Alberto Contador spoke last and for about fifteen minutes. He took the case very seriously and was present for the whole case and attended all the discussions."