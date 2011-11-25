Trending

Contador gives personal plea at CAS hearing

15 minute statement wraps up process

Alberto Contador arrives at his CAS hearing with brother Fran and attorneys Adam Lewis and Mike Morgan

Alberto Contador addressed the CAS hearing panel yesterday afternoon as WADA and the UCI's appeal against the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation's decision to clear him over a positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France reached its conclusion.

Contador's 15-minute statement, in which he maintained the positive test came about as a result of eating contanimated meat, signalled the end of the four-day hearing in Lausanne. If the appeal is upheld then Contador faces being stripped of his victories at the Tour and the 2011 Giro d'Italia and will also receive a two-year ban. A decision is expected sometime in January.

Contador did not comment as he left the hearing, but CAS general secretary Mattieu Reeb told the press: "Alberto Contador spoke last and for about fifteen minutes. He took the case very seriously and was present for the whole case and attended all the discussions."