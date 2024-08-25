Commitment but no reward for Lidl-Trek at Classic Lorient Agglomération

Team rallied around sprinter Elisa Balsamo but sometimes strength and a plan aren't enough

Elisa Balsamo places fourth at the 2024 Classic Lorient Agglomération
Elisa Balsamo places fourth at the 2024 Classic Lorient Agglomération (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Saturday’s Classic Lorient Agglomération, Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the bunch sprint – but unfortunately for her and the team, it was a sprint for fourth place as Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez), Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) had attacked on the final lap and held off the chasing peloton.

Ahead of the final, Lidl-Trek tried to make it a hard race in order to drop other sprinters, in particular Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), who could challenge Balsamo in a sprint. Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini both attacked from the peloton, attempting to form a strong breakaway. Their efforts were unsuccessful, so the team committed Deignan, Longo Borghini, and Lauretta Hanson to chasing down solo escapee Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) instead. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.