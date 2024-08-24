Mischa Bredewold wins second consecutive Classic Lorient Agglomération in three-rider sprint

Chloé Dygert snuck away on final kilometre but European Champion make the pass for victory in Plouay

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 24th GP de Plouay Lorient Agglomeration Trophee CERA 2024 a 158km one day race from Plouay to Plouay UCIWWT on August 24 2024 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Mischa Bredewold of SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2024 Classic Lorient Agglomération (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the Classic Lorient Agglomération, repeating her 2023 success by outsprinting Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team).

The European Champion tried to follow Lippert's attack on the bosse du Lezot with 5km to go when long-range attacker Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) was caught and bridged to the front together with Dygert.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

