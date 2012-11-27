Cole signs with Yeti

Image 1 of 4 Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 2 of 4 Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) finished 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Richard Rude Jr (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Cameron Cole will race for Yeti Cycles in 2013. The 24-year-old New Zealand downhiller is coming off a season in which he finished 11th overall in the 2012 UCI World Cup.

"Traditionally Yeti has been a brand that grows talent from within," said Yeti President and co-owner Chris Conroy in a recent team press release. "But we've had our eye on Cam for a few years and feel like he can not only add to the results the team will pick-up, but he can mentor some of the younger riders like Richie Rude."

Cole, who finished in 16th place at the 2012 UCI Downhill World Championships in Leogang, Austria, will join the young American downhiller Rude on the Yeti team. Rude was the runner-up at the 2012 junior downhill Worlds. Both Cole and Rude will race downhill, and Cole will also do some enduro racing.

"I am very excited to be joining such a high-level team and prestigious company," said Cole, who is making the move from the Lapierre International team.

"I'm at the point in my career where I can really elevate my performance on and off the bike and I'm looking forward to building a lasting relationship with Yeti Cycles."

Cole will make his debut with Yeti on the World Cup circuit in 2013 with the Fort William round in Scotland in June. Despite missing the opening round of the World Cup in 2012 due to an injury sustained at the previous year's world championships, Cole rallied for one of his best seasons to date.

Veteran Yeti downhill World Cup racer Jared Graves will remain with the squad, but the Australian will switch his focus to enduro racing.