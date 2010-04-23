Clif Bar adds two new snack bar lines and new flavors
Bars aimed at health-conscious individuals
Energy food icon Clif Bar has added two new snack bar lines to its range aimed not specifically at cyclists in particular, but rather health-conscious individuals looking to satiate their hunger without resorting to typical junk food.
The 70-percent organic Clif C bar is lightly baked with just nine ingredients (all of which you can actually pronounce), and essentially consists of a crushed nut base with a pureed fruit top, all of which is then sprinkled with bits of sea salt and more nuts to provide a little more 'pop'.
Clif Bar communications manager Dean Mayer and Clif Shot brand manager Chris Randall admit that the Clif C bar's softer texture and slightly sticky exterior may not lend itself to use on the bike but as a pre- or post-ride option, it definitely tastes more like real food to us.
The new Clif C is currently available in Apple, Blueberry, Cherry Pomegranate and Raspberry varieties.
Also new is the Clif Crunch granola bar – again, not exactly a cycling-specific item but a worthwhile option if you've already tired of typical energy food options. Clif makes the 70-percent organic Crunch with a slightly moister texture than usual and also includes whole chips (chocolate, peanut butter, etc.) in the mix as well.
Two bars are included in each package and flavor options include Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia, Peanut Butter, and Honey Oat. Clif Bar will package the new Crunch in packs of five when they become available later this summer.
Some familiar products will also get some new flavours. Last season's Cola-flavoured Clif Shot Bloks are replaced with Tropical Punch (with 25mg of caffeine instead of 50) and the popular Clif Minis gain Oatmeal Raisin Walnut, Blueberry Crisp, and Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch varieties.
