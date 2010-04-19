Sea Otter sneak peek: RockShox adds long-travel SID to lineup

Image 1 of 11 The new Monarch RT3 looks to feature a similar Motion Control damper system as on the current Monarch. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 11 Power Bulge lower bushing reinforcements are again integrated into the magnesium casting but the lines are sleeker than before. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 11 because it's tucked away underneath the lever and is adjusted with a 2.5mm Allen wrench. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 11 There's no adjustment knob on the non-driveside for the Maxle skewer (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 11 The new SID RLT will come with 15mm Maxle thru-axle dropouts for improved steering precision. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 11 Finally! RockShox has ditched zip-ties with this clean-looking proper clamp on the revised arch. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 11 Sag gradients are permanently marked on to the upper tubes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 11 RockShox quietly showed off its new 100/120mm-travel SID RLT. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 11 The compression dial is indexed for more precise adjustments. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 11 RockShox has made some revisions to its Monarch air shock platform for 2011, including a simpler angled air valve and a smaller range of motion on the rebound dial for easier setup. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 11 The rebound dial is much easier to turn than before. (Image credit: James Huang)

Tucked away on a display bike at SRAM's official 2x10 launch at the Sea Otter Classic was something no one was looking for: a 100/120mm convertible-travel RockShox SID.

The new SID RLT will sport a 15mm Maxle thru-axle for extra steering precision relative to the current 80/100mm SID as well as a revised and sleeker looking magnesium casting with smoother lines and a proper disc brake hose clamp that doesn't require an unsightly zip tie.

Power Bulge lower bushing reinforcements are still included as well and the 32mm aluminum upper tubes are again emblazoned with permanent sag gradients for easier setup.

Internal architecture looks to be mostly carryover from the current SID with a Dual Air spring system on one side and RockShox's highly successful Motion Control damper on the other. The compression dial is now indexed, though, and the rebound dial is notably easier to grab and rotate.

RockShox product manager Sander Rigney wouldn't reveal the new fork's projected weight but it's logical to assume that it will slot in between the current SID Team's 1,485g (3.27lb) and the Reba Team Dual Air's 1,620g (3.57lb) figures. Likewise, Rigney declined to comment on steerer tube configurations but 1 1/8" straight and 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" tapered seem like fair bets.

We also spotted a revised Monarch RT3 rear shock, which has abandoned its predecessor's clever swiveling air valve in favor of a simpler angled one, thus removing a potential point for leakage while also slightly increasing air volume for a flatter spring curve. The aluminum air can shape has been revised, too, presumably with the same effect.

As with the SID RLT, the new Monarch RT3 again carries over the proven Motion Control damper design with externally adjustable rebound damping and platform settings. The range of motion on the rebound dial has been reduced substantially, however, and is easier to turn as well.