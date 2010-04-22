Sea Otter: Updated saddle designs from fi'zi:k and Prologo

Image 1 of 9 fi'zi:k's upcoming Aliante Gamma Versus saddle still includes a full-length channel as on the related Arione and Antares models but it's slightly narrower. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 9 The new fi'zi:k Antares Versus and Arione Versus saddles both incorporate a wide and relatively deep full-length channel to relieve pressure on soft tissue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 9 Aside from the central channel, the shapes of the Versus-edition saddles are the same as before. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 9 The Arione profile is typically quite rounded from left to right but with the Versus channel, it's now essentially flat across the top. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 9 Roel Paulissen (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 9 The upcoming fi'zi:k Tundra 2 appears to have more padding than the original Tundra. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 9 Prologo's new Nago Evo X10 is a cross-country version of its road-going Nago Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 9 As compared to the standard Nago Evo, the Nago Evo X10 incorporates a fatter and flatter nose that's designed to be more comfortable on steep off-road climbs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 9 Textured grips along the rear edge are meant to provide an additional measure of control on steep technical descents. (Image credit: James Huang)

Fi'zi:k showed off several new variants of some of its most popular saddle designs at this year's Sea Otter Classic for both the road and off-road markets.

'Versus' editions of the Antares, Arione and Aliante Gamma models will all include a shallow depression running the full length of the saddle to reduce pressure on soft tissue. The original shapes are otherwise faithfully retained so if you've previously found the original versions to be comfortable but still want a bit more relief on the more sensitive parts of your anatomy, these might just do the trick.

For now, fi'zi:k will only offer the new Versus models with standard k:ium rails and fiber-reinforced nylon shells with the exception of the Aliante Gamma, which will still include an aluminized fiberglass insert for additional hull flex. Retail prices will be US$139 for Aliante Gamma Versus, US$149 for the Arione Versus, and US$179 for the Antares Versus, all of which should be available around mid-May.

Additionally, we also spotted a new fi’zi:k mountain bike saddle on both Roel Paulissen’s Cannondale Flash and during Focus’s launch of its new Redskin 29er. The Tundra 2 looks to have more padding than the original Tundra as well as a wider nose and slight bit of relief down its center – but not as much as on the Versus road models.

Of the two saddles, one featured k:ium rails and the other braided carbon rails. Fi’zi:k offered no other details, word on cost, or availability.

Just across a small grassy field from the fi'zi:k folks were the Prologo booth and the company's new Nago Evo X10 mountain bike saddle. Prologo aims the X10 at the cross-country segment with a relatively slim profile as on the road-going Nago Evo but a fatter and flatter nose for more comfort on steep climbs and more control overall.

Textured edges are designed to provide additional grip for your inner thighs on steep technical downhills, too, while triple density foam padding provides more support on the rear of the saddle but more cushioning towards the front.