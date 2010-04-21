Sea Otter: New Team Issue accessories collection from Topeak

Image 1 of 14 Mmm, shiny. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 14 The handy ToolStick 11 and 22 includes four commonly used tools each with pivoting heads and long handles for leverage. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 14 The cradle quickly adapts to 100mm or 135mm quick-release or 15mm or 20mm front thru-axle standards. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 14 Unusual or fragile frame materials or shapes are easily accommodated on Topeak's PrepStand Race. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 14 Hidden within the RaceRocket MasterBlaster is a flexible hose to prevent sheared valve stems - similar to Lezyne's clever design. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 14 The RaceRocket MasterBlaster measures just 18cm (7.1") long when fully compressed and with its hidden hose tucked away. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 14 The RaceRocket MasterBlaster's head can be used with either Presta or Schrader valves. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 14 When unfolded, the Topeak Mega Morph becomes a fully featured floor pump with a top-mounted gauge, self-switching locking head, comfortable rubber handle, and durable alloy barrel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 14 When all buttoned up, the Mega Morph floor pumps tucks into its included case for easy packaging and transport. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 14 The new Topeak SmartGauge D2 features a pivoting head so the display is always visible. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 14 The included neoprene cover keeps the CO2-Bra contents protected from mud and water. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 14 Topeak's new CO2-Bra (say 'cobra') packages all the essentials for tire removal and reinflation in a compact package. And yes, there's a forked tongue valve cover. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 14 The cleverly designed head indicates the status of the cartridge and also protects from accidental discharge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 14 If what you need on the trail isn't included in either Topeak's Mini 9 Pro or Mini 20 Pro, you're probably in trouble. (Image credit: James Huang)

Topeak debuted at this year's Sea Otter Classic a new range of higher-end gear intended for more discerning users such as its own Topeak-Ergon pro mountain bike team. More than thirty items are included in the collection, covering a broad range of items from pumps to tools to bags.

Pumps and inflators are perhaps the most interesting segment with items such as the new Mega Morph, which essentially takes the company's unique Morph mini-pump design and scales it up for travel use. The single foot and top-mounted gauge both fold up tightly against the alloy barrel for a more compact profile and even the rubber-coated handle is truncated to better fit inside the included carrying case. There's still a long flexible hose, though, complete with Topeak's locking and self-adjusting SmartHead. Total weight is just 1.1kg (2.42lb), making it a good fit for travel cases.

For carry along use, there's the new RaceRocket MasterBlaster whose fetching single-action design looks to be a close cousin of pumps from Lezyne – hardly a bad thing at least in terms of functionality. Inside the compact 18cm-long (7.1") polished alloy body is an extendable hose and a thread-on head that works with both Presta and Schrader valves. Topeak will offer the RaceRocket MasterBlaster in five anodized colors, too, and total weight is just 85g (2.99oz).

More time-sensitive flat fixes will instead call on the cheekily styled CO2-Bra (say, 'cobra') – and yes, it does in fact look like a venomous snake about to strike. The well-designed head works with threaded 16g cartridges and visually indicates when the cartridge is pierced and ready to use – or if it's empty – while a locking feature prevents unwanted discharge.

In addition, the mounting bracket secures the inflator, an extra cartridge, plus two tire levers (all included) and it all gets wrapped up in a neoprene cover to protect from mud and water.

Tool highlights include the new Mini 9 Pro and Mini 20 Pro, both of which use Topeak's highly compact folding form factor but now with highly polished alloy side plates – in multiple color options – and chromed chromoly bits for durability as well as a more premium appearance.

The lightweight Mini 9 Pro includes 2/2.5/3/4/5/6mm Allen wrenches plus a Phillips-head screwdriver and two tire levers (one of which is steel). The Mini 20 Pro adds a T25 Torx bit, a cast chromoly chain tool, a flat head screwdriver, plus a few other handy items.

When it comes for bike washing or repair, Topeak's latest PrepStand Race adopts the popular Euro-style format where the bike is supported by the bottom bracket shell and front or rear dropouts. The sliding axle cradle easily accommodates front or rear quick-release sizes as well as 15mm or 20mm thru-axles and it all folds up into a compact 95.5 x 22cm (38 x 9") size for easy transport.