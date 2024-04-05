Christophe Laporte returns for Visma-Lease A Bike at Paris-Roubaix, Jorgenson out

By Alasdair Fotheringham, James Moultrie
published

French Classics star back in Paris-Roubaix after lengthy gap away from racing

Christophe Laporte returns to racing at Paris-Roubaix while Matteo Jorgenson misses out
Christophe Laporte returns to racing at Paris-Roubaix while Matteo Jorgenson misses out (Image credit: Getty Images)

French Classics star Christophe Laporte has been confirmed for this Sunday’s edition of Paris-Roubaix in a timely boost to the Visma-Lease A Bike squad.

Already missing their top cobbled Classics one-day racer Wout van Aert because of a bad crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen, Visma-Lease A Bike’s announcement of their lineup for Sunday also sees Matteo Jorgenson missing from their roster.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well