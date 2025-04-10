'The kind of race young riders dream about' - Matthew Brennan set for Paris-Roubaix debut alongside Wout van Aert

By published

GP Denain and Volta a Catalunya stage winner to take part in Hell of the North at 19

2025 Grand Prix de Denain: Matthew Brennan en route to his first pro victory
2025 Grand Prix de Denain: Matthew Brennan en route to his first victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike squad for Paris-Roubaix has been confirmed, with fast-rising British talent Matthew Brennan set to make his debut in the Hell of the North next Sunday, most likely with a team role of working for Wout van Aert.

At 19, Brennan is one of the youngest starters ever in the men's Paris-Roubaix, and although last year's participant AJ August (Ineos Grenadiers), aged 18 years and 178 days, still holds the all-time record in that unofficial category, just to take part in Roubaix so young is a notable career milestone in itself.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.