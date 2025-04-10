'The kind of race young riders dream about' - Matthew Brennan set for Paris-Roubaix debut alongside Wout van Aert

The Visma-Lease a Bike squad for Paris-Roubaix has been confirmed, with fast-rising British talent Matthew Brennan set to make his debut in the Hell of the North next Sunday, most likely with a team role of working for Wout van Aert.

At 19, Brennan is one of the youngest starters ever in the men's Paris-Roubaix, and although last year's participant AJ August (Ineos Grenadiers), aged 18 years and 178 days, still holds the all-time record in that unofficial category, just to take part in Roubaix so young is a notable career milestone in itself.

Four times winner like Tom Boonen, for example, did not make his debut until he was 21, although Tommeke immediately made a huge impact, finishing third in that edition behind fellow-Belgian Classics legend Johan Museeuw and Switzerland's former Tour of Flanders winner, Steffen Wesemann.

Brennan has been making a major impact in his first year as a pro in Visma-Lease a Bike, with a win in the French 'mini-Paris-Roubaix' race, the Grand Prix de Denain and two subsequent stage victories in the Volta a Catalunya, as well as a spell at the head of the overall, young rider's and points rankings.

Following his Volta a Catalunya performance, his stage racing program was already boosted with an expected debut Tour de Romandie set for early May. But now the stakes have also been raised considerably in his Classics program, where he'll form part of the team backing major contender Wout van Aert.

“Like every year, this is one of our Spring Classics highlights," Head of Racing Grischa Niermann said in a statement on the team website.

"We’re starting with a strong and motivated group of riders. But just like in Flanders, we have to be honest: we’re not the top favourites to win this race.”

Although neither Matteo Jorgenson nor Tiesj Benoot – both key players in the Tour of Flanders for Visma-Lease a Bike last weekend – will not be present on Sunday, Van Aert will also be able to count on the invaluable support of Dylan van Baarle.



The former Roubaix winner is not considered a leading contender, as Van Baarle was injured early in the spring and is still on the comeback trail, but even so, he will likely provide important backing for Van Aert as he seeks to improve on his two podium finishes in the Hell of the North.



“I’m coming in with a good feeling from last week”, Van Aert said in the same press release. “In both Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Ronde van Vlaanderen, I felt strong, and as a team, we raced really well. That gives confidence."

As for Brennan, "Matthew has surprised us several times already." Niermann observed.

"That he already has three pro wins to his name is remarkable. Given how fast he’s developing, we’ve adjusted his schedule. He was originally supposed to race more with the Development Team, but we feel he’s outgrown that level."

"In a Monument like Paris-Roubaix, he still has everything to learn. The opportunity came up to bring him, and we believe this will be a valuable experience for him.”

Brennan himself echoed those words, saying “I keep surprising myself week after week in my first pro season – not just in results, but also in the races I’m doing. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was my first real Classic, and it left me wanting more. I was blown away."



"I’m massively looking forward to Sunday. Paris-Roubaix is the kind of race young riders dream about. To be starting it already feels like an incredibly valuable investment in my future."

Apart from Brennan, Van Aert and Van Baarle, the full Visma-Lease a Bike lineup for Paris-Roubaix also includes Niklas Behrens, Eduardo Affini, Julian Vermote and Per Strand Hagenes.

