Chris King launches fully recyclable aero wheelset

Chris King has launched a brand new carbon fibre road wheelset, named the ARD44. Long known for its quality hubs, Chris King has developed a high-end road wheelset built around the brand's R45D hubset. The new wheelset uses a carbon fibre rim developed with Utah-based CCS composites and its FusionFiber technology which the brand says allows them to manufacture rims that are superior to regular carbon fibre ones in terms of impact resistance and noise reduction, as well as being recyclable.

Chris King says the ARD44 wheelset is aimed at serious cyclists who desire all-out speed on flats, climbs and through corners. The wheelset (as the name suggests) has a 44mm deep rim laced onto Chris King R45D (disc) hubs, making for a claimed 1525g overall weight. The brand says this combination makes for unparalleled power transfer, speed and stability.

"While we were fine-tuning the GRD23 and MTN30 rims, I knew developing our own road rim was the next step. To design a high-performance wheel that’s worthy of the King name is no small feat, but the moment I rode the first prototype, I knew we were on to something special/unique," said Greg Hudson, Wheel Product Manager at Chris King.

The ARD44 rims have a gloss finish and new 'KING' logo (Image credit: Chris King )

What is FusionFiber?

Thermoplastic FusionFiber is a proprietary material and manufacturing process created by Utah-based CSS Composites. Chris King claims to have partnered with CSS because rims produced with FusionFiber are superior to those made using traditional carbon fibre. And there are a few key differences between the two manufacturing processes. We talked about some of them when we covered the launch of the Chris King GRD23 gravel wheelset last year.

Chris King explains that regular carbon fibre components are manufactured using what's called thermoset carbon fibre paired with epoxy resin. Thin strands of carbon fibre are woven together, mixed with epoxy resin, this is then used to 'lay up' or produce a final component.

In contrast, FusionFiber pairs carbon fibre with Nylon. The brand explains that epoxy is brittle and can crack at times, whereas the CSS Nylon fibre bonding process produces a more flexible material that is stronger, quieter and will dampen impacts.

Chris King claims that all rims are tested to withstand 275% of the UCI standard for impact resistance. Instead of ending up in a landfill like a lot of carbon fibre products FusionFiber is recyclable. In the event of a rim being damaged the wheel will be shipped back to the production lab in Utah, put into a chipper, heated up to over 500 degrees, and it can be then made into something new.

The ARD44 rims are hookless and tubeless (Image credit: Chris King )

Tech Specs and details

Chirs King ARD44 wheelsets use a TSS (tubeless, hookless) 44mm rim designed to best fit 28-32mm tyres, but riders will be able to fit up to 47mm tyres should they wish. Numbers that could place the wheels amongst the best road bike wheels and best gravel wheelsets. The rims have a 25mm internal and 30.5mm external width and feature the new 'KING' logo which is present on all FusionFibre wheelsets.

R45D hubs will be available to spec in all 2023 colour options (eight in total) with ceramic or steel bearings. The ARD44 wheelset will also carry a lifetime Chris King warranty.

The retail price is $2850, (+$120 for the ceramic hub bearing option) and we will add pricing for other regions as and when we receive it. For more information head to chrisking.com (opens in new tab)