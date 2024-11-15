Chinese brand EXS brings a fork to Rouleur Live that can make an Aethos aero

By
published

Fork features complex hose routing to enable externally routed bikes to go internal

ews fork
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Infrequently seen Chinese brand EXS, in the UK at least, had a stand at Rouleur live staffed by an incredibly effusive member of the team. In between waxing lyrical about the brand's titanium axles for the Specialized Tarmac, its superlight stems, and its new integrated bar-stem combo, I was shown a fork that has the potential to allow a Specialized Aethos, or any round-tubed bike it was claimed, to run the hoses and cables inside the frame entirely. 

The fork is primarily aimed at those bikes that already feature some degree of internal cable routing. The Aethos in this hypothetical example is routed internally from the head tube, but externally from there to the bars. If you wished to make a bike that was fully external you would have to get a little handy with a power drill and very much void your warranty. 

Image 1 of 2
rouleur live
With this EXS fork you can, it seems, make any partially internally routed bike into a fully internal one.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.