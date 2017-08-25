Chavanel out of Poitou-Charentes with double wrist fracture

Image 1 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel suffered a double fracture of the scaphoid bone (Image credit: Sylvain Chavanel - @chava_sylvain) Image 2 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel rides in a breakaway during the 165 km sixteenth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel can still go strong on the cobbles (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sylvain Chavanel's (Direct Energie) hopes of winning a fifth Tour du Poitou-Charentes came crashing down in Thursday's time trial, with the Frenchman breaking his wrist in two places.

Chavanel, 38, won the overall title of the French 2.1 race in 2005, 2006, 2014, and 2016, the latter two coming courtesy of victory in the time trial stage. This time, however, he was unable to start the time trial on Thursday afternoon as he crashed in the morning road stage, having started the day sixth overall.

The crash occurred on one of the sections of dirt road that had been included in the final 20km of the short stage and it appeared that Chavanel had come off pretty lightly as he remounted and completed the stage, finishing in 51st place in a group just 34 seconds down on the main pack.

However, he was taken to hospital in Poitiers, where scans revealed a double fracture of his left scaphoid bone, and was forced to abandon the race.

"I had the legs but not the hand," Chavanel wrote on Twitter, indicating that he would be out for four weeks.