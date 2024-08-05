Chasing silver ‘when there's not much of a sprint left’ – Vos salvages medal for Dutch in Olympics road race

'It was really close, I think everybody felt the legs' says Vos after charging to silver ahead of Lotte Kopecky

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 04/08/2024 - Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Cycling Road - Trocadero-Trocadero (158.0km) - Paris, France - Womenâ€™s Road Race - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) sprints to second place with Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) finishing third and Blanka Vas (Hungary) in fourth
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on left of picture claims silver in a three-way sprint with Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Blanka Vas (Hungary) at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

When the Dutch team lined up for the women's road race on Sunday it was a last chance for the nation to claim a road cycling medal at the Paris Olympic Games, with Lorena Wiebes the leading contender for the squad but some extremely powerful options should the race not play into the sprinter’s hands.

After Wiebes and Tour de France winner Demi Vollering were caught behind when a crash split the peloton, the responsibility to salvage the medal hopes of the Netherlands fell on the capable and experienced shoulders of Marianne Vos, a rider who claimed her first gold medal on the track in Beijing in 2008 and then another in London during the road race in 2012. Twelve years later as she headed toward the line in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower among a group of three, gold had already escaped her after a solo move from Kirsten Faulkner (USA) but there were still two medals to chase.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.