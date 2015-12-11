CharterMason-Giant top up roster with Jesse Kerrison and Alex Wohler

Image 1 of 5 Jesse Kerrison lines up in his BMC colours (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Jesse Kerrison wins by a clear margin (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 5 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) during the second day of racing at Singkarak (Image credit: Robertus Pudyanto) Image 4 of 5 Tour of the Murray River stage 7 podium: Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts), Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) and Glenn O'Shea (SASI) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 The CharterMason team demonstrated they are more than just a development squad for the Drapac Professional outfit today (Image credit: Alex Malone)

CharterMason-Giant, to be known as 13 Management in 2016, have added two more riders to its roster despite having previously announced its complete squad for next season. Following the collapse of the Dynamo team who he had signed for, Jesse Kerrison was left high and dry but the 21-year-old has been handed a lifeline by the Melbourne-based team.

Alex Wohler, a teammate of Kerrison's at Budget Forklifts in 2014, also joins the squad next season after racing in France this season with the Villeneuve St-Germain team.

"I'm really excited to be on board with 13 Management Giant Racing for the 2016 season. I'm looking forward to a new challenge with a new team which I've seen grow over the past year to being one of the most competitive teams in Australia," Wohler said.

Both riders have enjoyed stage wins in the National Road Series (NRS) with Kerrison one of the dominant riders in the 2014 season. While 23-year-old Wohler adds climbing depth to the squad, Kerrison is a well proven sprinter with wins at the Tour of Taihu Lake and a stint in the leader's jersey. Kerrison rode the BMC Development Team this season.

"While we released our list recently, we were already in discussions with Jesse and Alex about 2016," sport director Damo Harris said of the signings. "Both guys are proven winners. Both have now had a taste of overseas racing and we think that once into our way of doing things they will thrive.

"We have a saying when things are tough in the team 'Living The Dream!' Well, with the list we have now, it really feels that way!"

Both riders will make their debuts with the team next month, starting with Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic the on January 1 then heading to the Australian National Championships a week later.

13 Management roster for 2016: Adam Bull, Ryan Cavanagh, Jayden Copp, Mike Cuming, Daniel Fitter, Chris Harper, Jesse Kerrison, Nicholas Katsonis, Conor Murtagh, Luke Parker, Tom Robinson, Alex Smyth, Dylan Sunderland, Harry Sweeny, Josh Taylor and Alex Wohler.