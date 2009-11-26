Cervélo women registered as Dutch team in 2010

Emma Pooley wins the GP de Plouay-Bretagne by a commanding margin. (Image credit: AFP)

Cervélo TestTeam will register its women's team in The Netherlands next year, instead of in Germany as it was this year. The reason lies with the nationality of the women.

In 2009, the team had 15 riders, four of whom were German, more than any other nationality. For 2010, the team will have four Dutch riders, which will be more than any other nationality.

“The nationality of the team licence depends on the nationality of the majority of the riders on the team,” according to Udo Sprenger, vice president of the German cycling federation.

The rule carries over from the men's Continental teams. Team coordinator Theo Maucher told the German website rad-net.de that the International Cycling Union “simply carried over a ruling from the Continental area onto the women.”