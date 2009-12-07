Back to black for Cervélo TestTeam

Image 1 of 3 The Cervélo TestTeam gained wild card status. (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler kept his Cervelo kit white riding in the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Norwegian Thor Hushovd and German Claudia Häusler model the kit that will be worn by Cervélo TestTeam next season (Image credit: Cervélo)

Cervélo TestTeam will return to a predominantly black kit in 2010 as the team today became one of the first professional squads to unveil its uniform for next season.

An image of the kit released today sees a representative from each of Cervélo's respective men's and women's teams model the new design. Norwegian Thor Hushovd and German Claudia Häusler have shown off the black, white and red of the team's jersey and shorts.

"We're really happy with the new design of the kit," said Gerard Vroomen, co-founder of Cervélo. "The Cervélo TestTeam riders are back in black, making it easy to pick them out of the bunch. While Castelli has gone more futuristic in its fabrics, the look is updated with the classic bar across the chest, harking back to the bike industry teams of yesteryear. Finally, the signature 'é' logo on the back really stands out."

The design is much closer to the kit displayed by Cervélo at the start of their debut season in the peloton this year. The team made a mid-season switch to a predominantly white design prior to this year's Tour de France. The change had been made, in part, to combat the heat of the European summer. The team told Cyclingnews today that no decision had been made on whether a similar mid-season change would be made in 2010.

The team's clothing sponsor, Castelli, said today that in addition to the altered palette, a number of less obvious adjustments have also been made.

"We've gone a lot further this season than simply making cosmetic changes," said Castelli Brand Manager Steve Smith. "After one year and almost one million kilometers of testing with Cervélo TestTeam riders under all conditions - from the wind tunnel to racing in every kind of weather - the Castelli Tech Labs have made over 60 refinements to the team's clothing for the 2010 season."



