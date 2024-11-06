Cédrine Kerbaol signs new deal with EF-Oatly-Cannondale after terminating Ceratizit-WNT contract

French rider targets Brittany Grand Départ at 2025 Tour de France Femmes

Cedrine Kerbaol wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes
Cedrine Kerbaol wins stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After ending her contract with Ceratizit-WNT one year early, Cédrine Kerbaol signed a new deal with the  EF-Oatly-Cannondale in 2025. The Tour de France Femmes stage winner said she expects to improve and believes she can "do big things" with the American WorldTour team.

"This team was something I was always interested in. There are a lot of strong riders here so I’m coming with expectations of doing big things with the team," Kerbaol said.

