WorldTour licence application delay allows Cédrine Kerbaol to terminate Ceratizit-WNT contract

Team owner 'disappointed' to lose Tour de France Femmes stage winner one year before planned end of contract

Cédrine Kerbaol won stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
Tour de France Femmes stage winner Cédrine Kerbaol has left Ceratizit-WNT after UCI rules allowed her to terminate her contract early after the German team not initially appearing on the UCI list of license applicants for the 2025 Women's WorldTour.

The UCI published the list of 15 teams that successfully submitted their essential documents by the deadline on October 18 but Ceratizit-WNT were not present, with the team responding on social media that it was "purely an admin issue" and would soon be resolved.

