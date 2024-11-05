WorldTour licence application delay allows Cédrine Kerbaol to terminate Ceratizit-WNT contract

Tour de France Femmes stage winner Cédrine Kerbaol has left Ceratizit-WNT after UCI rules allowed her to terminate her contract early after the German team not initially appearing on the UCI list of license applicants for the 2025 Women's WorldTour.

The UCI published the list of 15 teams that successfully submitted their essential documents by the deadline on October 18 but Ceratizit-WNT were not present, with the team responding on social media that it was "purely an admin issue" and would soon be resolved.

However, despite the team saying they have now rectifying this delay and submitted all the paperwork, it allowed top French talent Kerbaol to activate a clause that immediately terminated her contract, which was due to run until the end of 2025.

"Ceratizit-WNT and Cédrine Kerbaol have mutually agreed to part ways following the release of the UCI's list of WWT License applicants for 2025," read a statement from the team on X.

"The team's absence from the list following an administrative delay sees a contractual clause activated allowing riders to terminator their contracts early, effective immediately.

"The team is of course disappointed in the circumstances that have led to this decision, but remains proud of Cédrine's achievements during her time with Ceratizit-WNT."

It has not yet been announced who Kerbaol will race for in 2025, however it is likely she has already agreed a deal with a rival WorldTour team.

"Thanks for these two years, rich in learning and emotions," said Kerbaol on her Instagram page. "Time for me for another project."

Kerbaol, 23, was one of the leader at Ceratizit-WNT and took both their first and France's first Tour de France Femmes stage win when she attacked on stage 6 into Morteau and produced an expert descending display to hold off the chasing bunch.

She's managed eight wins since joining from Cofidis in 2023, with other highlight wins being the French national time trial, Tre Valli Varesine and the best young rider's jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.

"Naturally, we're disappointed to see Cérine depart in this way but we respect her decision and wish her all the best for the road ahead," said team manager Claude Sun.

"As a team, we can look proudly back on our most successful season in our history, one that spans 10 years now since our beginnings back in the UK.

"We look ahead with excitement to our 11th season in 2025 and second in the WorldTour, welcoming several talented young riders as part of a new-look team."