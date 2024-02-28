Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig suffers fractured sacrum in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad crash

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will be out of action for the coming weeks after sustaining a fracture of the sacrum in a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Her FDJ-Suez team said that there was no timeframe as yet for her return to competition.

The Dane had started the 2024 season with a stage victory at the Tour Down Under, but she had to abandon Omloop, her first European race of the year, after crashing ahead of the cobbles at Holleweg.

On Wednesday, FDJ-Suez announced that Uttrup Ludwig had been diagnosed with a fracture of the sacrum following the crash.

“The medical examinations carried out revealed a fracture of the sacrum, leading to a period of unavailability for the athlete, the duration of which remains undetermined to date,” read the statement from the team.

“FDJ-Suez’s sole priority is Cecilie's well-being and complete recovery. The team is mobilized to provide Cecilie with the best possible support, and is working on a personalized care and recovery program to promote optimal recovery and a return to competition in the best possible conditions.”

Uttrup Ludwig would have been among the leading contenders for this weekend’s Strade Bianche, where she placed third a year ago. It is not yet clear when she will be able to return to competition.

“Although Cecilie's convalescence duration cannot be precisely determined at this stage, we are completely confident in her ability to overcome this ordeal,” said FDJ-Suez. “Cecilie has always shown extraordinary determination, a quality which, without a doubt, will benefit her in preparing for her return to competition.”