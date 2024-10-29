Cavendish, Girmay, Cordon-Ragot add glitz for Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes 2024 route presentation

By
published

Video presentations and maps take centre stage at Palais des Congres in central Paris

Image 1 of 18
PARIS FRANCE OCTOBER 29 LR Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France and Marion Rousse of France director of the Tour de France Femmes during the 112th Tour de France 2025 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025 Route Presentation UCIWT UCIWWT on October 29 2024 in Paris France Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Christian Prudhomme, Director of Le Tour de France (left) and Marion Rousse, director of the Tour de France Femmes at the Route Presentation in Paris(Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

The relative calm of the road off-season was interrupted Tuesday with the pageantry and projections for the biggest weeks to come on the 2025 racing calendar - the 112th edition of the Tour de France and the fourth edition for the Tour de France Femmes

Image 1 of 2
Christian Prudhomme with the 2025 Tour de France route map
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).