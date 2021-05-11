Canyon launches new Grizl gravel bike

Canyon has today unveiled the latest addition to its range, doubling the breadth of its gravel portfolio with the all-new Grizl.

Sitting alongside the existing Grail, the Grizl is aimed more towards those who like to tackle the rough stuff and head further into the wilderness, thanks to a combination of wider tyres, ample mounting points, dropper post compatibility and more off-road friendly components throughout.

More notably in the midst of the pandemic we find ourselves in, Canyon also claims to have stockpiled the bike, meaning it is available to order immediately - something that can't be said for all new bike launches at the moment.

With the focus and direction of the Grizl, Canyon talks heavily about its off-road capability, modularity and adaptability but contrary to the route taken by other brands, the Grizl is devoid of any flip-chip geometry adjustment or adaptable wheel sizes. In fact, it keeps things rather simple.

"We’ve always been firm believers that if you create a bike to run both 700C tyres and wider 650B setups, then you’ve probably cut a corner somewhere when it comes to geometry" the press release argues.

Instead, the Grizl sticks to Canyon's tried and tested method of offering seven different frame sizes, with 700c wheels on all sizes except 2XS and XS, which get 650b wheels for the benefit of "fit and handling proportional to body size".

The geometry itself is borrowed from the Grail, but to aid its off-road capability, each model in the Grizl range is given a shorter stem and wider handlebars. It also foregoes that double-decker cockpit solution in favour of a more traditional bar and stem setup.

Aside from the cockpit, one of the biggest differences comes in the space between the stays. From the factory, all models will be fitted with 45mm tyres, yet clearance is rated for tyres up to 50mm in width. Canyon acknowledges that this loses some on-road efficiency, but argues the Grizl makes up for it with off-road capability.

Further cementing that off-road focus, the frame has also been given dropper-post compatibility, it can accommodate either a 1X or 2X chainset, and it can be fitted with disc rotors up to 180mm.

However, while the clear focus for the Grizl is to maximise off-road credentials, the bike's weight is still competitive in the gravel bike scene. The top-tier CF SLX frame weighs in at just 950g, with the full bike weighing 'just above 8.5kg' according to Canyon. For reference, in our Canyon Grail CF SLX review , we found the size large weighed 8.68kg.

That should make it an attractive proposition looking for the best beginner's gravel bikes, as the off-road capability and competitive weight give it a good chance of being a versatile do-it-all, do-it-well machine.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Further compounding that versatility, the Grizl is given a multitude of mounting points throughout, including three on each fork leg, a mount for a top tube bag and the two traditional bottle cage mounting points. Grizl CF SL models get a mount on the underside of the down tube for an extra bottle, too.

There are also mounts for mudguards on the fork and rear stays and Canyon goes so far as to guarantees clearance for fenders when using tyres up to 45mm wide.

For those wanting to make use of those mounts, Canyon has even collaborated with Apidura on a range of bikepacking bags, which includes a saddle bag, top tube bag and a duo of frame bags.

All in, on paper at least, the Canyon Grizl is looking like a serious contender for a spot in our guide to the best gravel bikes, but our esteemed Scotsman Graham has been riding one for a couple of weeks already, and you can read his early impressions in his Canyon Grizl review soon.

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon Grizl: models and prices