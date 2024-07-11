Canyon enters the shoe game with Tempr CFR shoes for both road and gravel

Canyon has launched its first ever cycling shoes, the Tempr. It’s given them its premier CFR (Canyon Factory Racing) designation and is offering both three-bolt shoes for road use and two-bolt shoes for gravel and XC MTB use.

The two bolt shoes are used by current U-23 world cyclocross champion Zoe Backstedt of Canyon//SRAM, but Canyon suggests that the road and gravel shoes are a good choice for recreational riders too.

Canyon says that it has worked with leading cycle shoe designers on the Tempr CFR shoes and claims its new shoes provide the forefoot room needed for comfort, while locking in the heel for pedalling efficiency.

It’s collaborated with leading footwear component brands too: BOA for the aluminium Li2 closures, Solestar for the insoles, and Vibram for the Megagrip sole on the gravel bike shoes.

Canyon says that its development for the new shoes aimed to optimise the last for both power and comfort, while avoiding unnecessary movement and providing measurable gains in power output.

Collaboration with industry leaders

Vibram supplies the tread for the gravel shoes (Image credit: Canyon)

With BOA, Canyon developed a closure system that it claims helps the shoe wrap around your forefoot and lock it down without discomfort. This ensures that the heel stays locked in place to avoid too much movement, while avoiding pressure points.

With Solestar, it says that it developed an insole that works with its carbon fibre outsole to maximise power transfer without losing all-day comfort. The sole’s stack height is low at 6mm.

The toebox is designed to allow toe splay as you ride to increase comfort on longer rides. The shoes also feature a stretchy tongue and pressure relief zones in the forefoot to help avoid hotspots.

Canyon claims that the Vibram Megagrip sole is durable and offers best-in-class traction. Its wide lug spacing is designed to help to keep the shoes mud-free.

Sizes, weights and prices

Zoe Backstedt wore the Canyon Tempr CFR shoes on her way to the U23 world cyclocross championship in Tabor (Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon says that the new Tempr CFR Road shoes have a weight of 250g while the Off-road shoes weigh 290g, both in size 42.

Sizes available are from 36 to 48, with half sizes offered between 40.5 and 46.5 There’s no wide fit option, but Canyon says its data shows that the shoes will fit a range of foot shapes.

Both road and gravel shoes are priced at €329.95.

The road shoes are sold in black or white and the off-road shoes in black, grey or white, complete with a Canyon logo on the back of the heel and a CFR logo on the heel cup.