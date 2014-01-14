Cancellara unfazed by crash with car

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara fixes himself a coffee before the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara takes a push on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Classics star Fabian Cancellara escaped a run-in with a car while training on his home roads in Bern, Switzerland with only minor scrapes and bruises this weekend, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported today.

Cancellara's attendance at this week's Trek Factory Team camp in Mallorca was not affected by the incident, which happened when a car cut him off and sent him to the tarmac.

"[It is] nothing to worry about," his team manager Luca Guercilena told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We've backed off his training a bit to work on his base."

The 32-year-old took part in the team's media day and presentation last week, and was asked about the fact that he and rival Tom Boonen have taken turns being unable to be competitive in the cobbled Classics because of crashes in the past two years.

"That's what makes racing special: nothing is predictable," Cancellara said on Friday. "I respect [Boonen] a lot. Of course I didn’t want to see him on the ground but I was on the ground the year before. Sport is not predictable."