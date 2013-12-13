Cancellara wants to repeat 2013 results

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on his way to victory in the time trial (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) earned the bronze medal at the 2013 time trial Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara said today that his goals for next season will be identical to his successful 2013 campaign, and will again include the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix as his main objectives.

"Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix will be my main objective again next year. I want to win those races again and hope for a good battle. That is good publicity for our sport, both in Flanders as in Switzerland," the Trek Factory rider said on the Belgian StuBru radio station.

While Cancellara proved dominant in the Tour of Flanders this year, a change to the finishing circuits could change that dynamic.

"The new Tour of Flanders route will be a big challenge. I hope to see a strong Tom Boonen there. Peter Sagan, Jürgen Roelandts and other riders from other teams will be big rivals also," he looks ahead.

Cancellara had a stellar Spring campaign in 2013 with victories in the Tour of Flanders, E3-Prijs and Paris Roubaix and a podium place in Milan-San Remo. Winning Paris-Roubaix in 2014 would mean he joins a select group with four victories in the hell of the north: Roger de Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen.

"I want to win those races again next year, especially on the new Flanders course. I also hope to see many Swiss flags on the Paterberg again," Cancellara laughed. "Those classics are the first goals of the season. We are on training camp now preparing for that goal. After those races I will do a break and work towards the second half of the season."

The World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain are a big objective for Cancellara who holds four time trial world titles. "The second half of the season is still far away. First we have our team launch on the Tour of Flanders course and on the Roubaix Velodrome on January 10. It will be an exciting night we want to share with our fans."

The Swiss rider hinted earlier this year that he might want to attack the hour record next season too. “There are two possible moments in the season: after the spring Classics or after the first of the two Grand Tours that Fabian has on his programme," Cancellara's coach Luca Guercilena said last month.