Cancellara crashes out of Tour of Flanders
Updated: RadioShack favourite breaks collarbone in feed zone crash
Fabian Cancellara has crashed out of the 2012 Tour of Flanders, hitting the pavement at the feed zone. Much of the RadioShack-Nissan team waited on its captain, who lay a long time on the road, before taking off. Cancellara was moving and did not appear to have lost consciousness.
The team confirmed that the four-time World time trial champion had suffered a "triple fracture of the right collarbone." He will travel immediately to Basel, Switzerland, for surgery.
