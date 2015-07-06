Cancellara rides a yellow Tour de France Trek Domane

Image 1 of 20 Fabian Cancellara's yellow jersey edition Trek Domane 6 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 20 You've got to earn a bike of this colour (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 Cancellara's yellow Trek Madone drew a massive crowd at the start of stage three (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 There's more artistic embossed detailing on Cancellara's yellow Trek Domane, this time for the rider's name badge (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 Like many riders, Cancellara sticks distance reminders for feed stations, mountains, sprints and the finish to his bike (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 The fleur-de-lys badge has been transplanted to the new Domane's black stem. Cancellara's roll of the dice certainly paid off on stage two (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 SRM provided a yellow PC8 computer for Spartacus (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 Cancellara's bike will be easy to spot against the red Madones of his teammates (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 Fabian Cancellara uses mechanical Dura Ace shifters preferring the feel over Di2 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 10 of 20 Fabian Cancellara in the Tour de France yellow jersey (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 11 of 20 A crane creek headset for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 12 of 20 The Gladatorial and gambling imagery of the foil decal also features on the yellow jersey edition of Cancellara's bike (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 13 of 20 Mechanics works on Fabian Cancellara's bike fitting the cables (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 14 of 20 Fitting the rear break cable (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 15 of 20 The bike had to be built up as a Trek mechanic fits the cables (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 16 of 20 A job well done for Trek to secure the yellow jersey (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 17 of 20 Checking the rear brake (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 18 of 20 The cabling is almost all done (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 19 of 20 Fabian Cancellara gets a yellow SRM as well but standard black bar tape (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 20 of 20 Fabian Cancellara puts on the yellow jersey following stage 2.

Fabian Cancellara's third place on stage two of the Tour de France saw the Trek Factory Racing rider take the race leader's yellow jersey. Four bonus seconds on the line saw Cancellara jump ahead of Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) after the first yellow jersey of the race, Rohan Dennis (BMC), has been caught out and distanced earlier in the stage.

It is the 29th yellow jersey of Cancellara's career which extends his record of the most jerseys without ever winning the race overall.

To celebrate Cancellara's yellow jersey, Trek have provided the Swiss rider with a special edition yellow Trek Domane 6 Series. Cancellara posted a photo of the bike on social media before the stage, describing it as "my warrior bike today to defend the jersey". He is hoping to limit his losses on the uphill finish on the Mur de Huy and perhaps retain the yellow jersey.

While the majority of the peloton have made the switch to electronic shifters in recent seasons, Cancellara has stuck with mechanical Dura-Ace. Shimano also provides pedals, while Bontrager supplies the wheels, saddle and full cockpit. Cancellara has opting for 23mm Veloflex Criterium tyres.

It is the six occasion on which Cancellara has taken the yellow jersey having also worn the yellow fleece in 2004, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012.

