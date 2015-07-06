Cancellara rides a yellow Tour de France Trek Domane

It is the 29th yellow jersey of Cancellara's career which extends his record of the most jerseys without ever winning the race overall.
To celebrate Cancellara's yellow jersey, Trek have provided the Swiss rider with a special edition yellow Trek Domane 6 Series. Cancellara posted a photo of the bike on social media before the stage, describing it as "my warrior bike today to defend the jersey". He is hoping to limit his losses on the uphill finish on the Mur de Huy and perhaps retain the yellow jersey.
While the majority of the peloton have made the switch to electronic shifters in recent seasons, Cancellara has stuck with mechanical Dura-Ace. Shimano also provides pedals, while Bontrager supplies the wheels, saddle and full cockpit. Cancellara has opting for 23mm Veloflex Criterium tyres.
It is the six occasion on which Cancellara has taken the yellow jersey having also worn the yellow fleece in 2004, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012.
Yesterday, we had a look at Cancellara's usual white Tour de France Domane, which you can see by clicking here.
