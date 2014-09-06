Cancellara: Mollema will become a better time trialist at Trek

Image 1 of 3 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Mollema out-sprints Rodriguez for second place (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Bauke Mollema can look forward to getting some much-needed help with his time trialing next year when he joins the Trek Factory Racing team. His future teammate Fabian Cancellara said that he has already discussed the matter with the Dutchman, and assured him that “there are so many people with Trek who can help him.”

Mollema, currently riding for Belkin, dropped from seventh overall at this year’s Tour de France to tenth after the penultimate stage time trial. Never tops in the discipline, he rode the stage on a new bike with which he had no experience. He finished 140th on the day, nearly nine and a half minutes down.

“I already discussed it with Bauke in the Eneco Tour,” Cancellara told ad.nl. “He also told me about his failed trial in the Tour and the problems with his trial bike.”

The four-time world champion knows that the “time trial is not something you can learn ... But I can give Bauke advice and so he will improve compared to his last time trial in the Tour. It is not so difficult. Bauke shakes a lot on the bike. He will have to work on that. There are so many people with Trek that can help him. Designers and plenty of other experts.”

Cancellara said that moving teams is a good step. "Mollema is at an age when he should develop and that fits with a new, international team."