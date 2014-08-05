Transfers: Mollema signs two-year deal with Trek

Image 1 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bauke Mollema and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema has agreed a two-year deal with Trek Factory Racing starting in 2015. The Dutchman who recently placed second at Clásica San Sebastián and tenth overall at the Tour de France has been brought on board to strengthen the stage racing contingent of the team, The 27-year-old will also add proven GC quality to the team.

"I am very happy with this opportunity with Trek Factory Racing," said Mollema who becomes the third Dutch rider on the squad. "The team has a great reputation in the peloton and I have had really good talks with Luca Guercilena. I can really feel the trust they have in me. The structure of the team is really solid and I like the vision of the management. The bike was also a major factor for me and the standards are obviously really high for a team that is owned by the bike supplier."

"Bauke has shown a very consistent development as a GC rider, both in one week races like the Tour de Suisse and Grand Tours," said Trek Factory Racing's General Manager Luca Guercilena. "He is also a high potential rider for the hilly classics, as he has shown last weekend by taking second place in the Clásica San Sebastián. We believe in him and we want to help him to bolster his talent."

"I feel like this team will give me the space to grow as a rider," added Mollema. "A new environment and new faces will be good for me, I believe."