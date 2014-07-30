Mollema in talks with rival teams

Image 1 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bauke Mollema suffered after choosing a new bike for the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) heads to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema has told Cyclingnews that he is in discussions with a number of WorldTour teams as he looks to finalise his future.

The Dutchman, who finished inside the top ten at the Tour de France for the second consecutive year, is without a contract for 2015 and Belkin have yet to fully confirm their team's safety for next year, although they remain confident that the Dutch national lottery will sign a major sponsorship deal.

"I've had contact with other teams. As far as I know the team has had contact with new sponsors but we have to wait maybe one or two more weeks before any news is made. I'm already talking to other teams though. I want to take a decision within one or two weeks. We'll see what happens. When I get an offer I'll compare it with what I have from other teams," Mollema told Cyclingnews Wednesday morning.

Riders and teams can officially announce new contracts on August 1, as stipulated by the UCI transfer regulations. Mollema is one of a number of GC riders at Belkin who has been monitored by rival teams. He would not confirm which teams had approached him but he also stressed that he wanted his current team to continue for next season, although all offers would be weighed up and considered.

"Yes, it's a good time to look around but of course I hope the team continues for next year. We've done some good things and as a team we're working well."