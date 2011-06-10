Canadian mountain bike nationals decided for 2012-2014

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leading Max Plaxton (Team Sho Air/Specialized) and Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Canadian Cycling Association (CCA) has set the locations and approximate dates for the 2012, 2013 and Canadian mountain bike national championships.

The 2012 Canadian downhill mountain bike nationals will be held in July at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, by Gestev Events while the cross country nationals will also be run in July, but in Saint-Félicien by the Club de Vélo de Montagne Vélo2Max de Saint-Félicien.

The 2013 and 2014 Canadian cross country national championships will be held in July in Orillia, Ontario, and will be run by Hardwood Ski and Bike and Pulse Racing.

The selection of the sites was finalized by the Events Committee of the CCA, chaired by Mr. Kevin MacCuish, following the reception of candidature bids from various local organizing committees and provincial sport organisations throughout the country.

"We are pleased with the number of applications we have received for each Canadian Championships. The Canadian Championships remain the top domestic events for each cycling sports. The support we received by the local organizing committee and the Provincial Sport Organisation is crucial in the successful delivery of these events, and without them cycling would not be as strong as it is today," said Mathieu Boucher, Director of development at the Canadian Cycling Association.

