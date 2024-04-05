Olympics: Mads Pedersen, Skjelmose, Mørkøv selected to Danish team for Paris

By Laura Weislo
published

Mørkøv to double up with road and track events

Danes Mattias Skjelmose, Jonas Vingegaard, Mads Pedersen and Michael Morkov at the Tour de France in 2023
Danes Mattias Skjelmose, Jonas Vingegaard, Mads Pedersen and Michael Morkov at the Tour de France in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish Olympic Committee has announced three of its selected riders for this year's Olympic Games in Paris, naming Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose to the team of four that will compete in the road race.

The team, selected by the Danish Cycling Union (DCU), will also include lead-out man Michael Mørkøv, who rides for Astana Qazaqstan, not only for his skills in ushering sprinters to victory but because he is also due to compete in track cycling events - a factor unique to the Olympics which severely limit the number of athletes that can compete in each sport.

