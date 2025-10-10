'Can I beat Tadej? Why not? Otherwise I wouldn't be here' – Remco Evenepoel ambitious and emotional in last race for Soudal-QuickStep

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar in action at the UEC Road European Championships in France

Remco Evenepoel will try to beat Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia during a final, emotional day of racing with Soudal-QuickStep.

He turned professional with the Belgian team directly from the junior ranks in 2019, becoming one of the first so-called super talents of the new generation.

He is still only 25 but has already won three time trial world titles, the road race world title in 2022, Olympic gold in the time trial and road race, the 2022 Vuelta a España, Tour de France stages and finished on the podium. He has a total of 67 victories.

Il Lombardia marks the end of Evenepoel's 2025 season, the turning of a page, the end of a chapter in his life and his career.

Evenepoel opted to end his contract with Soudal-QuickStep a year early to move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. It's not a bitter divorce, with Soudal-QuickStep using the contract compensation and saving on Evenpoel's contract to rebuild a strong Classics group with Dylan van Baarle and Jasper Stuyven.

There is unlikely to be an emotional farewell and post-Lombardia party, but there is a lot to celebrate from the last seven years. Evenepoel hopes to sign off in style.

"It's going to be my last race for the team. So there's extra motivation to do very well, to give myself one more time at the maximum, as always," Evenepoel said in a press conference, attended by Cyclingnews, on Friday.

"It's not that I have a sad feeling now. I just need to focus on the race and try to give a last, a nice last present to the team. That would be a really good way to finish my period in Soudal-QuickStep.

"It's been a very beautiful period at the team, with many beautiful memories. Some bad moments as well, but I think the beautiful memories are way above the bad memories.

"I cannot say how thankful I am for my chances and for all the years I've been in the team and for everything that we've been through."

Evenepoel's most recent – and possibly his last – win in Soudal-QuickStep colours came on stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evenepoel has been Tadej Pogačar's biggest rival in recent weeks at the Road World Championships in Rwanda and then the Road European Championships in France.

The Slovenian dominated both races, but Evenepoel still believes in himself and his chances of beating Pogačar.

"Can I beat Tadej? Why not? Otherwise I wouldn't be here," he said, rebuking any doubt in the question.

"A victory would be amazing. As always, I'm going to do my best and hope for the best.

"We all know the Lombardia parcours. We all know that Tadej won in Bergamo twice. It's a very hard race, but there's also quite a long, flat part in the final. There are a lot of things that can be played for.

"It's going to be important to not lose too much energy in the beginning of the race and make sure I can start the second last climb, the Passo di Ganda in a good position. Then it's going to be 20 minutes over the limit to follow.

"After that, we will see how it goes, but I think it's a final where you should never give up. There are still a lot of things possible in the last 20km.

"It's no secret that the UAE team is flying again in the last few races. They may even be aiming to finish with three on the podium, so it's going to be difficult, but I think that's why we are here to try to go for it."

Pogačar has been described as the Eddy Merckx of his generation, but Evenpoel does not seem to suffer from Pogačar's dominance. It is more of a motivation to try to reach the same level of greatness.

"I think the only difference is that Merckx also won his time trials…" Evenepoel joked, showing his natural rivalry and highlighting his personal success against Pogačar in time trials.

"That, of course, is not a criticism of Tadej, because what he does in the road races is always very special. It's like he attacks whenever he wants, whenever he feels like, and then he just does his thing.

"The way I see it is more of a goal, to work towards that level. I try to take motivation out of it. I never get demoralised when he wins the race and I'm second behind him.

"I also see that my level is getting better, but still, he's quite some levels above me. He's the best rider of the last decade, and that's something for me to aim for."