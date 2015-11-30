Campagnolo, Specialized say they will be ready for disc brakes in 2016 pro peloton
Astana set to use disc brakes in the spring Classics
Following the announcement by the UCI that disc brakes will be allowed in the professional peloton, both Campagnolo and Specialized have told Cyclingnews that despite the race against time and the extra expense involved, they will be ready to supply their sponsored teams for the 2016 season.
Related Articles
The de facto introduction of disc brakes will create a mixed peloton, with some riders using disc brakes and others on traditional caliper brakes. There have been concerns that this could cause crashes due to different braking techniques and braking times but the people who have sat in work groups and tested disc brakes believe this is not a major problem or a risk to rider safety.
However, the introduction of disc brakes will create some teething problems and headaches for everyone involved.
Most teams have already been supplied with their new bikes for the 2016 season, and so extra frames, specifically designed for disc brakes will have to be produced; riders will have to learn new braking techniques and learn how to ride alongside riders using disc brakes; some kind of protection of the discs might be needed to prevent burn injuries.
The teams will need a further selection of bikes and wheels for their riders, and neutral service providers face further more complex wheel changes. There will be added costs for everyone involved and added confusion because not everyone will be obliged to switch to disc brakes.
The start of the 2016 season will likely see teams and sponsors roll out the use of disc brakes at different times. Disc brakes will no doubt be popular amongst the Classics riders but Grand Tour riders, concerned about the weight and possible problems, could be more reticent.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy