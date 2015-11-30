Campagnolo, Specialized say they will be ready for disc brakes in 2016 pro peloton

Image 1 of 5 Markel Irizar debuts disc brakes in the Vuelta a Espana peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The SRAM Force (and Rival) hydraulic disc brakes both use the company's latest Centerline rotors, which run will impressively minimal noise - at least in dry conditions (Image credit: James Huang/BikeRadar) Image 3 of 5 Team Astana line up for Fabio Aru during stage 11. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The SLR Signature disc combines enve carbon components, Di2 and Zipp 303 wheels (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 The Trek Boone 5 Disc comes with tubeless wheels, excellent Shimano hydraulic brakes and 105 drivetrain, and a chassis that soaks up chatter (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Following the announcement by the UCI that disc brakes will be allowed in the professional peloton, both Campagnolo and Specialized have told Cyclingnews that despite the race against time and the extra expense involved, they will be ready to supply their sponsored teams for the 2016 season.

The de facto introduction of disc brakes will create a mixed peloton, with some riders using disc brakes and others on traditional caliper brakes. There have been concerns that this could cause crashes due to different braking techniques and braking times but the people who have sat in work groups and tested disc brakes believe this is not a major problem or a risk to rider safety.

However, the introduction of disc brakes will create some teething problems and headaches for everyone involved.

Most teams have already been supplied with their new bikes for the 2016 season, and so extra frames, specifically designed for disc brakes will have to be produced; riders will have to learn new braking techniques and learn how to ride alongside riders using disc brakes; some kind of protection of the discs might be needed to prevent burn injuries.

The teams will need a further selection of bikes and wheels for their riders, and neutral service providers face further more complex wheel changes. There will be added costs for everyone involved and added confusion because not everyone will be obliged to switch to disc brakes.

The start of the 2016 season will likely see teams and sponsors roll out the use of disc brakes at different times. Disc brakes will no doubt be popular amongst the Classics riders but Grand Tour riders, concerned about the weight and possible problems, could be more reticent.



