Caleb Ewan withdraws from Australian World Championships team
Dinham and Edmondson replace Ewan and suspended Stannard
Caleb Ewan has withdrawn from the Australian team for Sunday’s World Championships road race, citing concerns over his form. His absence marks the second late change to the selection after Robert Stannard was provisionally suspended during the week for an alleged doping violation.
The DSM riders Matthew Dinham and Alex Edmondson have been added to the team in place of Ewan and Stannard.
Michael Matthews, a medallist at the Richmond, Bergen and Wollongong Worlds, will lead Australia’s challenge on Sunday, with Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge, Kaden Groves, Lucas Plapp and Harry Sweeny also included.
Ewan had two near misses in bunch sprints in the opening week of last month’s Tour de France, but he struggled when the road climbed. He was the subject of blunt criticism from Lotto-Dstny manager Stéphane Heulot after he abandoned the race on stage 13.
Stannard revealed on Wednesday that he had been provisionally suspended by the UCI for “the use of prohibited Methods and/or prohibited substances” in 2018 and 2019, when he raced for Mitchelton-Scott. Currently at Alpecin-Deceuninck, he is suspended from racing pending the resolution of the case.
“After discussions between Caleb and team management, Caleb decided that he couldn’t be at his very best for these World Championships, and therefore he has withdrawn himself from the team,” said Australian directeur sportif Mathew Hayman in a statement released by AusCycling on Friday.
“While we had wanted him to be part of the team, we fully respect and support his decision. With our eight riders, we have a well-rounded ARA Australian Cycling Team that can support our high ambitions at these World Championships.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
By Josh Croxton