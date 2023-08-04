Caleb Ewan withdraws from Australian World Championships team

Caleb Ewan has withdrawn from the Australian team for Sunday’s World Championships road race, citing concerns over his form. His absence marks the second late change to the selection after Robert Stannard was provisionally suspended during the week for an alleged doping violation.

The DSM riders Matthew Dinham and Alex Edmondson have been added to the team in place of Ewan and Stannard.

Michael Matthews, a medallist at the Richmond, Bergen and Wollongong Worlds, will lead Australia’s challenge on Sunday, with Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge, Kaden Groves, Lucas Plapp and Harry Sweeny also included.

Ewan had two near misses in bunch sprints in the opening week of last month’s Tour de France, but he struggled when the road climbed. He was the subject of blunt criticism from Lotto-Dstny manager Stéphane Heulot after he abandoned the race on stage 13.

Stannard revealed on Wednesday that he had been provisionally suspended by the UCI for “the use of prohibited Methods and/or prohibited substances” in 2018 and 2019, when he raced for Mitchelton-Scott. Currently at Alpecin-Deceuninck, he is suspended from racing pending the resolution of the case.

“After discussions between Caleb and team management, Caleb decided that he couldn’t be at his very best for these World Championships, and therefore he has withdrawn himself from the team,” said Australian directeur sportif Mathew Hayman in a statement released by AusCycling on Friday.

“While we had wanted him to be part of the team, we fully respect and support his decision. With our eight riders, we have a well-rounded ARA Australian Cycling Team that can support our high ambitions at these World Championships.”