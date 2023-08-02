Robert Stannard handed provisional doping suspension for alleged 2018 case

Robert Stannard has been provisionally suspended for the “use of prohibited Methods and/or prohibited substances” and removed from Australia’s team for the World Championships road race in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider revealed his suspension in a statement on Wednesday in which he said the violation took place over four years ago, when he would have been competing for Mitchelton-Scott.

The UCI has not issued a statement about Stannard’s case, but his name has been added to the list of provisionally suspended riders on the governing body’s website.

“I have been notified by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that it considers that I committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation more than four years ago,” Stannard said in a statement published by his agent Signature Sport.

“I have never intentionally or knowingly used a prohibited substance and will therefore ask for my case to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal.

“I look forward to filing my defence and am confident of being exonerated and continuing my career.

“I will respect the confidentiality of the procedure and therefore will not be commenting further.”

AusCycling also released a statement on Wednesday, acknowledging Stannard’s provisional suspension and confirming that he would not line out in Sunday’s Worlds road race.

“AusCycling was informed of the UCI’s provisional suspension of cyclist Rob Stannard earlier today,” read the statement.

“Regrettably, the provisional suspension for an Anti-Doping Rule Violation means that Mr Stannard will be unable to compete in the World Championships in Glasgow.

“We note that Mr Stannard rigorously rejects the stated reasons for the provisional suspension and has signalled his intention to appeal. AusCycling will continue to support Mr Stannard and will provide the UCI with whatever assistance it needs to swiftly resolve the matter.”

In a statement to Cyclingnews, an Alpecin-Deceuninck spokesperson said the team had been informed of Stannard’s provisional suspension on Wednesday.

“Alpecin-Deceuninck just took note of the fact that the Union Cycliste International (UCI) considers that Robert Stannard committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, back in 2018 and 2019. Stannard joined the team on January 1st, 2022 on a two-year agreement that expires at the end of this year,” the team said.

“This specific case dates back to 2018 and 2019, more than four years ago and more than three years before the transfer of Stannard to our team. We respect the decision of the UCI and will conform to this.

“In the meanwhile, we will further inform us with the rider, his management, and the UCI. Alpecin-Deceuninck will not be commenting further until we have full clarification from the three parties mentioned above.”

Stannard turned professional with Mitchelton-Scott at the end of 2018 and he spent three full seasons with the team before moving to Alpecin-Deceuninck at the beginning of 2021.

He claimed his first professional win at the 2022 Tour de Wallonie, and his last competitive outing came last month in the most recent edition of that race, when he placed 19th overall.