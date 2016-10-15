Bronzini out of Worlds due to illness

Image 1 of 3 Wiggle-High5's Giorgia Bronzini sprays the Prosecco (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 3 Former dual-World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 3 Giorgia Bronzini GP de Dottignies winner 2016 - Grand Prix de Dottignies 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Giorgia Bronzini of Italy was not at the start of the women’s road race in Doha Saturday. The two-time World Champion was suffering from nausea.

The road race was to be her last before retirement for the Italian, but after the Olympic Games she changed her mind. The 33-year-old announced on Friday that she would remain with Wiggle High5 for another year, with her eye on the 2017 Worlds course in Bergen, Norway.

The late decision to not ride does not allow Italy to use its reserve rider. It will take on the race with six riders: Marta Bastianelli, Elena Cecchini, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Barbara Guarischi, Tatiana Guderzo and Elisa Longo Borghini.

Bronzini won the Worlds title in 2011 and 2012. She has four wins this season, including two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia Femminile.

Follow the race live, on Cyclingnews.