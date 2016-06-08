Broeckx remains in induced coma, but out of danger
Injuries from Belgium Tour crash no longer life-threatening
The Lotto Soudal team announced today that Belgian Stig Broeckx, who was critically injured when a motorcycle careened into the peloton in the Baloise Belgium Tour, is no longer in danger of losing his life from his injuries.
Related Articles
Stig Broeckx hit by medical moto at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Lotto Soudal files complaint in Broeckx motorcycle incident
Broeckx in a non-induced coma after motorbike incident at Baloise Belgium Tour
Surgery 'might be necessary' for Stig Broeckx following Baloise Belgium Tour crash
Broeckx remains in an induced coma in a hospital in Aachen, where he has been the past 11 days. He underwent surgery last week to relieve intracranial pressure in his head, a result of multiple bleeds in his brain.
The surgery was successful in reducing the pressure, but the team said it is not yet clear what long-term consequences he will face from the traumatic brain injury.
"These examinations can only take place when the condition of Stig has been stable for a long time," the team's statement read.
The Belgium Tour incident was the second time this season that Broeckx was hit by a motorcycle during a race. In Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, he was clipped by the medical motorbike. He fractured his collarbone in that incident and was out of action for two months.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy