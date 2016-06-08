Trending

Broeckx remains in induced coma, but out of danger

Injuries from Belgium Tour crash no longer life-threatening

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Lotto Soudal team announced today that Belgian Stig Broeckx, who was critically injured when a motorcycle careened into the peloton in the Baloise Belgium Tour, is no longer in danger of losing his life from his injuries.

Related Articles

Stig Broeckx hit by medical moto at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Lotto Soudal files complaint in Broeckx motorcycle incident

Broeckx in a non-induced coma after motorbike incident at Baloise Belgium Tour

Surgery 'might be necessary' for Stig Broeckx following Baloise Belgium Tour crash

Stig Broeckx in induced coma following head operations

Broeckx remains in an induced coma in a hospital in Aachen, where he has been the past 11 days. He underwent surgery last week to relieve intracranial pressure in his head, a result of multiple bleeds in his brain.

The surgery was successful in reducing the pressure, but the team said it is not yet clear what long-term consequences he will face from the traumatic brain injury.

"These examinations can only take place when the condition of Stig has been stable for a long time," the team's statement read.

The Belgium Tour incident was the second time this season that Broeckx was hit by a motorcycle during a race. In Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, he was clipped by the medical motorbike. He fractured his collarbone in that incident and was out of action for two months.