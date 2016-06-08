Broeckx remains in induced coma, but out of danger

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Lotto Soudal team announced today that Belgian Stig Broeckx, who was critically injured when a motorcycle careened into the peloton in the Baloise Belgium Tour, is no longer in danger of losing his life from his injuries.

Broeckx remains in an induced coma in a hospital in Aachen, where he has been the past 11 days. He underwent surgery last week to relieve intracranial pressure in his head, a result of multiple bleeds in his brain.

The surgery was successful in reducing the pressure, but the team said it is not yet clear what long-term consequences he will face from the traumatic brain injury.

"These examinations can only take place when the condition of Stig has been stable for a long time," the team's statement read.

The Belgium Tour incident was the second time this season that Broeckx was hit by a motorcycle during a race. In Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, he was clipped by the medical motorbike. He fractured his collarbone in that incident and was out of action for two months.