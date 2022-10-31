British Cycling CEO Brian Facer steps down with immediate effect

Great Britain's jerseys were emblazoned with the logo of official partner Shell at the recent UCI Track World Championships

The CEO of British Cycling has stepped down with immediate effect by mutual agreement with the board of directors, following a turbulent few weeks for the national cycling body.

British Cycling has faced a challenging few weeks after it announced on 10th October that Shell would be the official partner supporting Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists. However, the petrochemical giant would not be lead or principal partner as HSBC or Sky had been in previous years.

The partnership drew national media attention alongside condemnation from Greenpeace, while Cyclingnews' reporting revealed considerable dismay among British Cycling insiders and staff.

British Cycling, which has approximately 145,000 members, is also understood to be facing a budget deficit leading into the Paris Olympics in 2024, with the Shell partnership providing an estimated £1-1.5 million through its partnership.

The backlash surrounding Shell's partnership is not the only PR issue British Cycling has faced in recent months.

The body came under fire for reversing its policy on transgender athletes in competition in April, and in September faced criticism for suggesting cyclists should not ride outdoors on the day of the Queen’s funeral – another decision where the governing body was forced to make an immediate U-turn.

In a statement, British Cycling explained that the search for a new CEO has commenced, and its cycling delivery director, Danielle Every, has been appointed as acting CEO in the interim period.

Frank Slevin, British Cycling chair, further explained, "We remain fully committed to the delivery of our 'Lead our sport, inspire our communities' strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success."

"Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year's inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024."