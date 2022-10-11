'So out of touch it defies belief' – Backlash as British Cycling partners with Shell

British Cycling has received heavy criticism after announcing a major sponsorship agreement with energy company Shell this week.

The national federation claimed the long-term partnership would 'accelerate British Cycling's path to net zero', but it has triggered a sharp backlash from environmental groups and indeed its own membership.

Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth are among the organisations accusing British Cycling of enabling 'greenwashing', or providing a platform for a fossil fuel giant to brand themselves as environmentally friendly.

"The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan," said Greenpeace UK policy director Dr Doug Parr.

Most public-facing institutions have steered clear of sponsorship deals with major fossil fuel giants in recent years.

"After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil are looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash," Parr said. "But their aim hasn’t changed – to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable."

Conservationist Chris Packham called it a 'disaster'. "So out of touch it defies belief," he wrote on social media. "For a sport followed by so many who pedal for environmental and health benefits this is a disaster. Whatever you ‘win’ you’ve lost all credibility and it won’t be 8 years before you rue this decision."

British Cycling has been looking for a new major sponsor since HSBC ended its backing at the end of 2021. Shell, which has annual revenues in excess of $250bn and has reported record profits so far this year, was announced as the federation's new 'Official Partner' on Monday in a deal that will run to the end of 2030.

As well as supposedly 'accelerating British Cycling to net zero', Shell will support a new programme to help disabled people access cycling, while the investment will help fund the elite-level sporting programmes through the next two Olympic cycles.

"We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about," said British Cycling CEO Brian Facer.

"Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists."

Environmental campaigners weren't the only source of backlash, with British Cycling now facing a potential threat to its membership numbers.

Monday's announcement was met with a tidal wave of criticism from social media users, with many claiming to have cancelled their memberships or threatening to do so.

"Accelerating the path to net zero? Are you having a laugh? Absolute greenwashing and totally at odds with what British Cycling should be doing," wrote one Twitter user. "I understand the sport needs money but there have to be some principles. Cancelling my membership."

Another wrote: "Dear British Cycling, I've been a proud member for many years. However, I will not allow my membership to be used to greenwash the fossil fuel industry. Unless you cancel this arrangement I and plenty like me, will cancel our membership."