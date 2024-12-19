'Brightest in the peloton' - Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto reveal race jersey for 2025

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have gone "brighter and bolder" than ever with their new coral, pink, red, turquoise and purple 2025 race kit which was revealed today.

It's a similar colour palette to that which has characterised the German squad's kits since 2022, with the pink moved up to the shoulders and graphics on the front changed, however, stays true to their claim of being the "Brightest in the peloton".

Reigning Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma will don the new strip in 2025 as the key team leader, alongside headline new signings Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Chiara Consonni. It should be seen first in a race at the Tour Down Under in January, where top climber Neve Bradbury will make her season debut.

"We’re going to stand out. I like the vibrancy, and we continue to follow the mixture of colours our team is known for," said Niewiadoma.

"It’s energetic and spirited, and the green pattern dances when we’re riding. I feel like the design is made to be fully shown when we’re on the bike with how we move and race, and it ticks all of those boxes."

"Our 2024 kit was one of my favourite designs to date with CANYON//SRAM Racing. I like that in 2025, we’ve kept the fundamentals of the 2024 design and evolved it to be even brighter and bolder than before," said veteran Tiffany Cromwell.

"You definitely won’t be able to miss us within the peloton.”

New title sponsor zondacrypto is front and centre on the jersey alongside key sponsors Canyon, SRAM and Zwift. The latter provides a chance to win a pro contract at the team's development team, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation, through the Zwift Academy. That squad will wear the same kit in 2025.

The kit's look comes from the mind of Canyon designer Mckenzie Sampson, who has also designed previous kits for the German squad. "I’m somewhat obsessed by the ebb and flow that comes from racing. The constant dynamic and bombardment of stimuli makes racing a real assault on the senses," said Sampson.

"It’s that sensation that I wanted to communicate through the 2025 design. The colours and graphics model the dynamic physical and emotional states of racing and visualise how we conserve and utilise energy."