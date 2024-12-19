'Brightest in the peloton' - Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto reveal race jersey for 2025

'You definitely won’t be able to miss us within the peloton'

Tiffany Cromwell styles Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto&#039;s new race jersey for 2025
Tiffany Cromwell styles Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's new race jersey for 2025 (Image credit: Pohlmann_photo/Canyon-SRAM)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have gone "brighter and bolder" than ever with their new coral, pink, red, turquoise and purple 2025 race kit which was revealed today.

It's a similar colour palette to that which has characterised the German squad's kits since 2022, with the pink moved up to the shoulders and graphics on the front changed, however, stays true to their claim of being the "Brightest in the peloton".

News Writer

