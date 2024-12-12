'More motivated than ever' – Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig thrilled for double act with Niewiadoma after Canyon-SRAM transfer

By
published

Danish star talks tough 2024 season, finding the perfect fit with Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and getting back to her best

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won stage 2 of the 2024 Tour Down Under
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won stage 2 of the 2024 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has turned the page on an injury and illness-plagued 2024 season, rejuvenated by a move to Canyon-SRAM and her upcoming partnership with Kasia Niewiadoma

After sustaining a sacrum fracture at Omloop Het Nieuwsbald in February, Uttrup Ludwig struggled to get 'back in the fun end of the races' between May and the end of the season when she returned. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.